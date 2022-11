SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR STABBING SUSPECT IN LEEDS (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN A STABBING THAT TOOK PLACE MONDAY MORNING IN LEEDS.

37-YEAR-OLD FARON STARR IS WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING A WOMAN AT 4540 GARFIELD STREET.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE INCIDENT STARTED SUNDAY NIGHT:

STARR2 OC…THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT. :15

THE VICTIM FLED IN A CAR TO THE LEEDS FOOD AND FUEL ON FLOYD BOULEVARD AROUND 7:50 A.M. MONDAY AND TOLD POLICE SHE WAS STARR’S FORMER GIRLFRIEND.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST.LUKE’S WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS THAT WERE NOT LIFE THREATENING.

SGT. GILL SAYS STARR WAS THOUGHT TO BE IN THE GARFIELD STREET HOME IN LEEDS.

STARR1 OC….HIDE HIM OUT. :16

STARR IS DESCRIBED AS A 6’2 “, 200 POUND NATIVE AMERICAN MALE WITH A SHOULDER LENGTH LONG HAIR AND BROWN EYES.

HE HAS OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR THEFT, BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND ESCAPE.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN LEEDS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT STATUS MONDAY MORNING BECAUSE OF THE STABBING.

UNITYPOINT WAS ALSO ON LOCKOUT AFTER THE VICTIM WAS BROUGHT THERE FOR TREATMENT.

Updated by Woody Gottburg 1:23 p.m. 11/7/22

