COMPLAINTS FILED AGAINST WOODBURY COUNTY POLL WORKER

THE IOWA FIREARMS COALITION IS CALLING FOR A FORMAL INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATIONS OF VOTING IMPROPRIETIES AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AFTER RECEIVING REPORTS OF A POLLING STAFFER PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION ABOUT PUBLIC MEASURE 1, ALSO KNOWN AS THE FREEDOM AMENDMENT, TO VOTERS PRIOR TO THEM CASTING THEIR BALLOTS.

THE FREEDOM AMENDMENT, IF APPROVED BY VOTERS, WILL ADD THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS TO IOWA’S STATE CONSTITUTION.

THREE VOTERS TOLD THE IFC THAT THEY WERE TOLD BY A POLLING STAFF MEMBER THAT SHOULD THEY DECIDE TO VOTE “YES” FOR PUBLIC MEASURE 1, “IT WOULD ALLOW FELONS TO HAVE GUNS.”

THE I-F-C SAYS THE INFORMATION IS INCORRECT AND MAY HAVE CONSEQUENTLY INFLUENCED VOTERS TO VOTE “NO” WHO HAD SPOKEN WITH THAT STAFFER PRIOR TO CASTING A BALLOT.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS HE WAS MADE AWARE OF THE ISSUE:

IFC1 OC…………..INVESTIGATION. :09

AT LEAST ONE OF THE VOTERS WHO HAS BEEN IN TOUCH WITH IFC TELLS THE ORGANIZATION THEY ARE IN THE PROCESS OF FILING A REPORT OVER THE INCIDENT WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

GILL SAYS ALL OF THE POLL WORKERS ARE TRAINED IN WHAT THEY CAN AND CANNOT DO WHILE ON THE JOB:

IFC2 OC……..ON THE BALLOT. :13

IT’S NOT KNOWN HOW MANY VOTERS THE STAFFER IN QUESTION MAY HAVE GIVEN AN OPINION ON THE BALLOT ISSUE BEFORE THEY VOTED.

IFC SAYS THEY HAVE HAS REACHED OUT TO THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AND CALLED FOR AN IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION INTO THE ALLEGATIONS.