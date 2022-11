MISSING SIOUX CITY TEEN FOUND SAFE

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE SEARCH FOR A MISSING 17 YEAR AUTISTIC TEEN ENDED SUCCESSFULLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

17-YEAR-OLD ZACK HOSELTON-MCCARTHY WAS LOCATED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AT APPROXIMATELY 2:30PM IN THE 900 BLOCK OF WEST 7TH STREET WHERE HE WAS FOUND SAFE..

HE HAD LAST BEEN LAST SEEN AROUND 3PM SATURDAY NEAR CECELIA PARK IN MORNINGSIDE.

POLICE SAY H0SELTON-MCCARTHY IS AUTISTIC AND HAS SOME MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES, BUT WAS COGNIZANT ENOUGH TO CUT HIS PROJECT LIFESAVER BRACELET OFF AND THROW IT IN A DUMPSTER.

Updated 4:20 p.m. 11/6/22

HE IS A WHITE MALE, 5’9″ INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 210 LBS, WHO WAS WEARING AN ORANGE HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS.

ZACK IS FAMILIAR WITH THE WARMING SHELTER AND GOSPEL MISSION SO OFFICERS HAVE BEEN KEEPING AN EYE OUT IN THOSE AREAS.