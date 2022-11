POWERBALL JACKPOT NEARS 2 BILLION DOLLARS

NOBODY WON THE POWERBALL JACKPOT SATURDAY NIGHT, SO MONDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING COULD BE FOR AROUND TWO BILLION DOLLARS.

MONDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING IS AN ESTIMATED $1.9 BILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT, THE LARGEST IN POWERBALL HISTORY.

MARY NEUBAUER OF THE IOWA LOTTERY SAYS THIS PAST WEEK, IOWA PLAYERS TURNED OUT IN BIG NUMBERS, BUT THEY DIDN’T OVERSPEND:

SHE SAYS WITH A LARGE VOLUME OF SALES EXPECTED BEFORE 9 P.M. TONIGHT, IT MIGHT TAKE AWHILE TO DETERMINE IF ANYONE MATCHED ALL 6 NUMBERS:

THE POWERBALL JACKPOT WAS LAST WON AUGUST 3RD IN PENNSYLVANIA.