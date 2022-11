ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST.

HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13

HOLDER HAS RUN BEFORE AS A LIBERTARIAN. HE’S A LIBERTY CAUCUS CANDIDATE THIS YEAR.