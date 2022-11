FREEDOM PARK TEAMS WITH MUSKETEERS FOR VETERANS DAY

VETERANS DAY IS THIS FRIDAY AND SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IS GEARING UP FOR A BUSY WEEK, BOTH AT THE PARK AND IN THE COMMUNITY.

NEW CUSTOM-MADE WOODEN BENCHES SHOWCASING THE SIX BRANCHES OF THE MILITARY HAVE BEEN INSTALLED AROUND FREEDOM ROCK TO MAKE VIEWING THE ROCK MORE COMFORTABLE AND TO ALLOW FOR EXTRA REFLECTION TIME.

THE BENCHES WERE MADE POSSIBLE THROUGH A $10,000 MRHD GRANT.

THIS (MONDAY) EVENING, SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS PLAYERS WILL BRING THE CLARK CUP AND JOING PARK VOLUINTEERS AT TEXAS ROADHOUSE FROM 5 UNTIL 7 PM TO PROMOTE THE MUSKETEERS’ UPCOMING MILITARY NIGHT GAME ON SATURDAY.

THE MUSKETEERS WILL BE AUCTIONING OFF CUSTOM HOCKEY JERSEYS SATURDAY, FEATURING SPECIAL EMBLEMS PAYING TRIBUTE TO BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD DAY.

THE MONEY FROM THAT AUCTION WILL BE DONATED TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK.

PARK VOLUNTEERS WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE GAME TO VETERANS AND ACTIVE MILITARY PERSONNEL AND SELLING TICKETS TO NON-VETERANS THIS EVENING.

1/3 OF THE TICKET COST WILL BE DONATED BACK TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK AND TEXAS ROADHOUSE WILL DONATE 10% OF THEIR SALES FROM 4-10 P.M. THIS EVENING TO FREEDOM PARK.