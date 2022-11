FOUR FINALISTS FOR SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL SUPT. POST

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS NARROWED THE SEARCH FOR THEIR NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT.

THE DISTRICT HAS ANNOUNCED FOUR FINALISTS FOR THE POSITION.

THEY INCLUDE JASON ALEXANDER, THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE BEATRICE, NEBRASKA SCHOOL DISTRICT, NORFOLK HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DEREK IPPENSEN, ASHLEY O’DELL, THE CURRENT SOUTH SIOUX ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT AND RONY ORTEGA, WHO IS THE BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL.

EACH CANDIDATE WILL BE INTERVIEWED BY THE SOUTH SIOUX BOARD OF EDUCATION AND SPEND A DAY IN THE DISTRICT EITHER NOVEMBER 15TH OR 16TH.

THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL CONDUCT FINAL INTERVIEWS ON NOVEMBER 21ST THAT WILL BE LIVE STREAMED BY THE DISTRICT.