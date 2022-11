THE FLOYD RIVER TRAIL OFF OF HOEVEN WILL HAVE A LOT OF ACTIVITY SATURDAY MORNING.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS DRIVERS IN THAT AREA WILL NEED TO WATCH FOR A LOT OF RUNNERS PASSING BY ALONG THE TRAIL AND NEARBY STREETS:

RUNNERS1 OC………28TH STREET. :19

SGT. CLARK SAYS MOST OF THAT ACTIVITY WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN 9 A.M. AND NOON.