TIME RUNNING OUT TO TURN IN ABSENTEE BALLOTS

ELECTION DAY IS NEXT TUESDAY, AND TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO RETURN ABSENTEE BALLOTS IF YOU REQUESTED ONE.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS SEVERAL REQUESTED BALLOTS HAVE NOT BEEN TURNED IN YET:

VOTING7 OC………TO BE COUNTED. :25

GILL SAYS THERE ARE OPTIONS TO RETURN THE BALLOTS BESIDES MAILING THEM BACK:

VOTING8 OC……….ELECTION LAW. :17

THERE’S STILL TIME TO VOTE EARLY THIS WEEKEND IF YOU WANT TO AVOID RAINY WEATHER THAT’S FORECAST ON ELECTION DAY:

VOTING9 OC……….GO VOTE EARLY. :24

GILL SAYS THERE ARE DIFFERENT LOCATIONS TO VOTE THIS WEEKEND:

VOTING10 OC……….FOR EARLY VOTING. :17

YOU MAY ALSO VOTE SATURDAY AT THE CARPENTER’S LOCAL 948 UNION HALL ON 2200 WEST 19TH STREET FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. SATURDAY.

ON ELECTION DAY TUESDAY, POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.