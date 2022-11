THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS OBTAINED SOME NEW COMPUTERS THAT WILL BE INSTALLED ON MONDAY.

THE LIBRARY HAS RECEIVED FUNDS FOR TWELVE NEW COMPUTERS IN THE ADULT COMPUTER LAB AND SIX CHILDREN’S COMPUTERS.

THEY ARE ALSO INSTALLING A PUBLIC SERVICE FAX, SCAN, AND PRINT STATIONS WITH COIN, BILL, AND CREDIT CARD STATION.

BECAUSE OF THIS, THE LIBRARY COMPUTERS WILL BE DOWN ON MONDAY IN ORDER TO INSTALL THE NEW MACHINES.

THEY HOPE TO HAVE THOSE COMPUTERS UP AND RUNNING ON TUESDAY.