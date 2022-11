SIOUXLAND SLEEPOUT IS TONIGHT AT CONE PARK

THE 18TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND SLEEPOUT IS TAKING PLACE TONIGHT (FRIDAY) AT CONE PARK.

THE EVENT IS HELD EACH YEAR ON THE FIRST FRIDAY OF NOVEMBER AND BRINGS AWARENESS TO THE LOCAL HOMELESS BY HAVING PEOPLE SLEEP OUTDOORS.

PARTICIPANTS SLEEP IN TENTS, SLEEPING BAGS, UNDER BLANKETS, EVEN IN CARDBOARD BOXES.

SLEEPOUT CO-FOUNDER CINDY WOOD SAYS SEVERAL LOCAL AGENCIES WHO SERVE LOCAL HOMELESS PEOPLE BENEFIT FROM FUNDS RAISED AT THE EVENT:

MORE THAN 300 INDIVIDUALS, FAMILIES AND CHILDREN FIND THEMSELVES HOMELESS ON ANY GIVEN DAY IN SIOUXLAND FOR REASONS SUCH AS ILLNESS, WEATHER OR ECONOMICS.

NOVEMBER IS NATIONAL HUNGER AND HOMELESSNESS MONTH.