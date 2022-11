SIOUX CITY TO ADD NEW TRANSIT BUS ROUTE

THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT SYSTEM IS ADDING A NEW BUS ROUTE.

THE NEW ROUTE WILL BE KNOWN AS AIRPORT (#11) WHICH WILL SERVE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, SERGEANT BLUFF, AND INDUSTRIAL AREAS SOUTH OF THE AIRPORT.

THE ROUTE CHANGE MEANS THE OLD AIRPORT ROUTE (#6) WILL BE RENAMED AS SINGING HILLS ROUTE (#6).

OUTBOUND TRIPS ON THE SINGING HILLS ROUTE (#6) WILL CONNECT TO THE NEW AIRPORT ROUTE AT THE SINGING HILLS WALMART (TRANSFER POINT).

INBOUND TRIPS ON THE SINGING HILLS ROUTE (#6) WILL END AT THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. TRANSPORTATION CENTER AT 501 NEBRASKA STREET.

THE CITY IS ALSO EXTENDING FIXED ROUTE AND PARA-TRANSIT SERVICE BY 1-HOUR MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY TO 7:00 P.M. IN THE EVENING.

THIS IS A 90 DAY TRIAL PERIOD TO DETERMINE THE NEED.

THE CHANGES TAKE EFFECT ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH.