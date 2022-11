POWERBALL JACKPOT REACHES ALL TIME HIGH

STRONG SALES ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE PUSHED THE POWERBALL JACKPOT HIGHER AGAIN FOR SATURDAY’S DRAWING.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER SAYS IT’S A NEW HIGH:

NEUBAUER SAYS THE SALES HAVE PICKED UP DRAMATICALLY IN IOWA.

NEUBAUER SAYS MORE PEOPLE ARE BUYING TICKETS — BUT IT SEEMS LIKE THEY ARE NOT OVERSPENDING.

SHE SAYS THEY KEEP AN EYE ON ONE PARTICULAR FIGURE.

THE ESTIMATED ONE-POINT-SIX BILLION-DOLLAR JACKPOT JUMPED THE PREVIOUS RECORD POWERBALL PRIZE OF ONE-BILLION-586-MILLION-DOLLARS WON IN THE DRAWING ON JANUARY 13TH, 2016.

NEUBAUER SAYS THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY THAT THE JACKPOT COULD BE RAISED AGAIN BEFORE SATURDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING.