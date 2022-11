END OF DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME MEANS CHANGE YOUR SMOKE ALARM BATTERIES

DAYLIGHT SAVINGTIME ENDS THIS WEEKEND.

THAT MEANS IT’S TIME TO CHANGE YOUR CLOCKS BACK AN HOUR.

IT ALSO MEANS IT IS TIME TO CHANGE THE BATTERIES IN YOUR SMOKE AND C-O ALARMS.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SUGGESTS CHANGING YOUR SMOKE ALARM BATTERIES AT LEAST TWICE A YEAR.

THEY USE THE BEGINNING AND END OF DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME EACH FALL AND SPRING AS A REMINDER.

FIRE OFFICIALS ALSO RECOMMEND TO TEST YOUR SMOKE ALARMS MONTHLY AND WHILE REPLACING YOUR BATTERIES, REMEMBER TO CHECK THE AGE OF YOUR ALARM.

IF A SMOKE ALARM IS MORE THAN TEN YEARS OLD, IT SHOULD BE REPLACED.

IF YOU HAVE HARD-WIRED SMOKE ALARMS, THEY ALSO REQUIRE BATTERY REPLACEMENT.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE OFFERS A SAFE HOME PROGRAM WHERE THEY PROVIDE A FREE HOME INSPECTION AND INSTALL UP TO 2 FREE ALARMS IN YOUR HOME.

CONTACT THE FIRE PREVENTION BUREAU AT 712-279-6377