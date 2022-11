TRUMP TELLS SIOUX CITY CROWD IT’S LIKELY HE WILL RUN AGAIN

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPOKE TO SEVERAL HUNDRED SUPPORTERS AT A RALLY AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT THURSDAY NIGHT.

TRUMP’S PLANE LANDED AROUND 6:50 P.M. AND HE TOOK THE STAGE ON A CHILLY WINDY NIGHT AROUND 7:35.

THE 45TH PRESIDENT SAID IT WAS GREAT TO BE BACK IN SIOUX CITY, WHERE HE FIRST SPOKE BEFORE ANNOUNCING HIS ORIGINAL RUN FOR THE PRESIDENCY.

HE ALSO TOLD THE CROWD SOMETHING MOST WERE HAPPY TO HEAR:

HE SPOKE ABOUT ALL HE ACCOMPLISHED IN HIS TERM AS PRESIDENT, CONTRASTING THAT WITH SAYING HOW THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS WEAKENED AMERICA:

TRUMP WAS ALSO IN SIOUX CITY TO CAMPAIGN FOR U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, STARTING WITH PRAISE FOR IOWA’S SENIOR SENATOR:

HE BROUGHT EACH OF THEM ON STAGE WITH HIM AND HAD EQUAL PRAISE FOR REYNOLDS:

TRUMP ALSO GAVE HIS ENDORSEMENT TO STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE BRENNA BIRD.

HE SPOKE FOR AROUND AN HOUR AND 15 MINUTES, CONCLUDING SAYING REPUBLICANS NEEDED A BIG LANDSLIDE TO TAKE BACK AMERICA AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.