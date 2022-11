SATURDAY’S POWERBALL COULD BE A RECORD BREAKER

THE NEXT POWERBALL JACKPOT COULD BE A RECORD BREAKER.

NO ONE WON WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING, WHICH MEANS SATURDAY’S DRAWING IS EXPECTED TO BE WORTH ONE-AND-A-HALF BILLION-DOLLARS.

THE LARGEST EVER POWERBALL JACKPOT WAS JUST OVER ONE-AND-A-HALF BILLION BACK IN 2016.

THE ODDS OF WINNING ON SATURDAY NIGHT ARE ROUGHLY ONE-IN-292 MILLION.

LAST NIGHT’S NUMBERS WERE 2, 11, 22, 35 AND 60. THE POWERBALL WAS 23.