FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY.

RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78.

BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND BECAME A U.S. CITIZEN.

HOFFMANN STARTED SEVERAL BUSINESSES IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA, INCLUDING HOFFMANN CLOVERFARM GROCERY, BONDED EUROPEAN AUTO IMPORTS AND LUCIANO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT.

HE ALSO WORKED AS A STOCKBROKER FOR FIRMS IN SIOUX CITY AND OMAHA AND WAS THE FIRST SOCCER COACH OF MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE.

HOFFMANN ALSO SERVED AS STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY FROM 2005-08, WORKING FOR VARIOUS CAMPAIGNS INCLUDING HIS LAST ONE FOR HIS WIFE KATHLEEN, ELECTED MAYOR OF THEIR HOMETOWN OF CORRECTIONVILLE.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE SATURDAY AT 11 A.M. IN THE CHURCH OF CHRIST OF CORRECTIONVILLE.

