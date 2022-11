NO FLY ZONE ESTABLISHED FOR TRUMP RALLY

A NO FLY ZONE FOR DRONES AND AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR SIOUX CITY THURSDAY EVENING DURING THE TIME FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS IN TOWN HOLDING A POLITICAL RALLY.

THE SECRET SERVICE, IN COORDINATION WITH THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION HAS ESTABLISHED A DRONE FLIGHT RESTRICTION FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 9:15 PM THURSDAY NIGHT.

THIS RESTRICTION APPLIES TO ALL AIRCRAFT AND PILOTS, TO INCLUDE DRONE PILOTS.

TRUMP IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AROUND 7 P.M.

DRONE PILOTS MAY REFERENCE THE FAA MOBILE APPLICATION B4UFLY FOR FLIGHT RESTRICTION AREAS AND TIMES.