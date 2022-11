MATINEE HOCKEY TIME IN SIOUX CITY

OVER 4000 AREA SCHOOL CHILDREN CAME TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER WEDNESDAY MORNING TO LEARN ABOUT HOCKEY AS THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS FACED OFF AGAINST THE SIOUX FALLS STAMPEDE.

MUSKETEERS PRESIDENT TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS THE 11 A.M. STARTING TIME BEGINS A NEW TEAM TRADITION:

THOSE 4000 PLUS STUDENTS SAW A COUPLE OF QUICK SIOUX CITY GOALS, A FIGHT BETWEEN OPPOSING PLAYERS, AND MADE A LOT OF NOISE ROOTING FOR THE MUSKIES:

AND MORGAN SAYS THE KIDS IMPACT WAS NOTICED BY EVERYONE IN THE BUILDING:

THE TOTAL ATTENDANCE FOR THE MATINEE WAS 4125 WHO SAW THE MUSKETEERS BEAT SIOUX FALLS 5-1.