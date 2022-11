GET THERE EARLY IF YOU ARE COMING TO TRUMP RALLY

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL HOLD A POLITICAL RALLY IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY NIGHT.

SGT JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS SOME PEOPLE ARE ALREADY NEAR THE SITE WAITING EVEN THOUGH PARKING LOTS FOR THE EVENT DON’T OPEN UNTIL 8 A.M. THURSDAY WITH GATES OPENING TO THE RALLY AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AT 2 P.M.

TRUMP5 OC……..ARRIVE EARLY. :16

SGT. CLARK SAYS THOSE ARRIVING LATE IN THE DAY MAY NOT GET INSIDE IN TIME TO HEAR TRUMP SPEAK:

TRUMP6 OC………PARKING AVAILABLE. :16

GUEST SPEAKERS WILL BEGIN AT 4 P.M. WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPECTED TO SPEAK AT 7 O’CLOCK.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL, WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND SGT. BLUFF POLICE WILL ALL BE ASSISTING WITH SECURITY AND PARKING.