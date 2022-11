FIRE DAMAGES LE MARS HOME

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN A LE MARS HOUSE FIRE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO 24 4TH STREET NORTHWEST AT 1:15 P.M.

CHIEF SCHIPPER SAYS THE FIREFIGHTERS HAD A CLOSE CALL BATTLING THE FIRE:

A PET DOG WAS RESCUED FROM THE SMOKE AND FLAMES OF THE SINGLE STORY RESIDENCE.

ORANGE CITY PROVIDED MUTUAL AID TO FIGHT THE FIRE.

SCHIPPER SAYS IT’S LIKELY THE FIRE STARTED IN THE BASEMENT AND WORKED ITS WAY THROUGH THE FLOOR AND ALSO INTO THE GARAGE.

THE EXACT CAUSE HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED.