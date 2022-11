FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE.

O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:

A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY 141 WAS FOUGHT BY THE SALIX, SGT. BLUFF, SLOAN AND 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD FIRE DEPARTMENTS.

ANOTHER FIRE WAS REPORTED NEAR THE WOODBURY AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY LINE AT 110 TH STREET NEAR HINTON.

THAT FIRE WAS CONTAINED BY MID-AFTERNOON.

