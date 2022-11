BODY RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED A BODY RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE BODY OF 26-YEAR-OLD KYLE BOTTORFF WAS FOUND ON THE NEBRASKA SIDE OF THE RIVER AT DAKOTA CITY.

DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY CITY WORKERS WERE REMOVING DOCKS FROM THE RIVER WHEN THEY DISCOVERED BOTTORFF’S BODY.

BOTTOFF WAS REPORTED MISSING ON SEPTEMBER 28TH.

AUTHORITIES DO NOT KNOW IF HE IS THE PERSON WHO WAS SPOTTED ON THE RAILROAD BRIDGE BY AN OFFICER THAT DAY AND LATER JUMPED INTO THE RIVER.