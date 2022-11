AUTHORITIES SAY NO DRUG LACED CANDY FOUND DURING HALLOWEEN

DESPITE SOME DIRE WARNINGS ABOUT RAINBOW FENTANYL SHOWING UP IN KIDS HALLOWEEN BAGS, EMILY MURRAY WITH THE REGIONAL D.E.A. OFFICE IN OMAHA, SAYS THEY HAD NO REPORTS IN THEIR FIVE STATE AREA:

FENTANYL1 OC………SEEN THE RAINBOW FENTANYL :19

MURRAY SAYS THE COLORS COULD MAKE THE DANGEROUS DRUGS MORE ATTRACTIVE TO YOUNG PEOPLE:

FENTANYL2 OC……..OUT OF THAT :14

SHE SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD ONLY USE THE MEDICATIONS THEY ARE PRESCRIBED:

FENTANYL3 OC………ORIGINATED FROM :25

MURRAY SAYS METH IS STILL THE NUMBER ONE ILLEGAL DRUG BEING SEIZED IN THE REGION.