SIOUXLAND SLEEPOUT TO ALSO FOCUS ON HUNGER THIS YEAR

MORE THAN 300 INDIVIDUALS, FAMILIES AND CHILDREN FIND THEMSELVES HOMELESS ON ANY GIVEN DAY IN SIOUXLAND FOR REASONS SUCH AS ILLNESS, WEATHER OR ECONOMICS.

THE SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT IS HELD EACH YEAR ON THE FIRST FRIDAY OF NOVEMBER AND BRINGS AWARENESS TO THE LOCAL HOMELESS BY HAVING PEOPLE SLEEP OUTDOORS.

EVENT CO-FOUNDER CINDY WOOD SAYS THE 18TH ANNUAL SLEEPOUT WILL BE HELD THIS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH AT CONE PARK:

NOVEMBER IS NATIONAL HUNGER AND HOMELESSNESS MONTH AND WOOD SAYS THERE IS A NEW ACTIVITY ADDED THIS YEAR TO FOCUS ON HUNGER BEING AN ISSUE FOR THE HOMELESS:

WOOD ISN’T SAYING WHAT THOSE INGREDIENTS WILL BE.

THE SLEEPOUT ALSO RAISES MUCH NEEDED FUNDING FOR AREA AGENCIES WORKING TO END HOMELESSNESS.

THOSE PARTICIPATING SLEEP IN A SHELTER OF THEIR OWN DESIGN, ANYTHING FROM A CARDBOARD BOX, TO A TENT OR SLEEPING BAG AND BLANKETS.

WOOD SAYS SHE HOPES FOR STRONGER NUMBERS THIS YEAR COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC:

SEVEN AGENCIES HAVE PARTNERED FOR THE EVENT AND ALL FUNDS RAISED STAY IN SIOUXLAND.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED BUT NOT REQUIRED. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 255-1691 OR VISIT THE WEBSITE AT WWW.SIOUXLANDSLEEPOUT.ORG.