SAND CHANGES STATE AUDITOR HIRING PRACTICES

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND IS TRYING TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR ACCOUNTING STUDENTS IN IOWA TO WORK FOR HIS OFFICE.

SAND SPOKE ABOUT THE EFFORT AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE TUESDAY SAYING POSITIONS IN HIS OFFICE AREN’T JUST FOR STUDENTS WITH A FOUR YEAR DEGREE:

SAND SAYS THERE IS A NATIONWIDE NEED FOR MORE ACCOUNTANTS:

SAND ALSO ELIMINATED THE NEED FOR HIS STAFF TO LIVE IN THE STATE CAPITOL, IOWA CITY OR AMES:

SAND SPOKE TO SEVERAL ACCOUNTING STUDENTS AT HIS STOP AT WESTERN IOWA TECH.