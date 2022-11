ORACLE AVIATION BREAKS GROUND ON SIOUX CITY FACILITY

GROUNDBREAKING TOOK PLACE TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE NEW ORACLE AVIATION CENTER AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

DAVE POOLE OF THE OMAHA BASED COMPANY SAYS THE 40,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY WILL INCLUDE TRAINING CLASSROOMS, HANGAR SPACE AND MORE:

ORACLE OC…….. WE DO OFFER. :16

POOLE SAYS MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IS A BIG PART OF THE PROJECT, LAUNCHING A SCHOOL OF AVIATION WHICH INCLUDES PROFESSIONAL FLIGHT AND AVIATION MANAGEMENT PROGRAMS.

WESTERN IOWA TECH WILL ALSO HAVE A STUDENT TRAINING PROGRAM.

ORACLE1 OC……….RIGHT NOW SO. :23

POOLE SAYS THE FULL STUDENT PROGRAMS ARE ABOUT TWO YEARS AWAY:

ORACLE2 OC………….DOING AS WELL. :20

COLONEL.BRIAN MILLER, FORMER COMMANDER OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD, WILL SERVE AS DIRECTOR OF AVIATION FOR MORNINGSIDE AND IS OVERSEEING THE DEVELOPMENT OF FACILITIES, CURRICULUM, AND RECRUITMENT.

MILLER WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN GETTING ORACLE TO LOOK AT SIOUX CITY FOR A FACILITY:

ORACLE3 OC……….ARE TODAY. :15

STUDENTS INTERESTED IN ENROLLING IN THE PROFESSIONAL FLIGHT OR AVIATION MANAGEMENT PROGRAM FOR FALL 2023 WILL NEED TO APPLY TO THE PROGRAM.

THE PROJECT HAS BEEN PARTIALLY FINANCED BY A MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE U.S. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION.

MORNINGSIDE, WESTERN IOWA TECH, THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE AND CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAVE ALSO PLEDGED SUPPORT.