WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH

A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.

THE TANKER THEN OVERTURNED CLOSING I-29 FOR SEVERAL HOURS UNTIL AROUND 7 A.M. MONDAY WHILE THE ACCIDENT SCENE WAS CLEARED.

THE PATROL SAYS MILLER, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT, WAS INJURED AND TAKEN TO BURGESS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE.

THE DRIVER OF THE TANKER TRUCK, 58-YEAR-OLD BENJAMIN WHEELER OF FREMONT, OHIO, WAS NOT SERIOUSLY INJURED.