STOLEN PICKUP USED IN JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY RECOVERED

THE PICK UP TRUCK USED BY TWO ROBBERS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD HAS BEEN RECOVERED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TRUCK WAS STOLEN FROM THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL HY-VEE PARKING LOT SOMETIME BEFORE THE ROBBERY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE TWO MASKED ROBBERS WERE CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE JEWELRY STORE AROUND 1P.M, SHATTERED A DISPLAY CASE AND FLED THE STORE WITH SEVERAL PIECES OF JEWELRY.

THE SUSPECTS DROVE OFF IN A WHITE DODGE RAM PICKUP TRUCK.

THAT TRUCK WAS DISCOVERED LESS THAN AN HOUR LATER AT THE HOBBY LOBBY STORE ON SUNNYBROOK DRIVE.

NO PERSONS WERE HURT DURING THE ROBBERY.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE ROBBERY SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS TIPLINE AT 258-TIPS.(8477)