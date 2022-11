PINK IN THE RINK RAISES $100,000

THE RECENT PINK IN THE RINK CANCER FUNDRAISER HELD BY THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY TEAM WAS A RECORD BREAKING SUCCESS.

MUSKETEERS PRESIDENT TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS $100,000 WAS RAISED FOR THE UNITY POINT ST.LUKE’S FOUNDATION:

THE AUCTION OF THE MUSKETEERS JERSEYS WORN DURING THE GAME PROVIDED SOME UNEXPECTED EXCITEMENT.

THE LAST JERSEY TO BE AUCTIONED, WORN BY FORWARD BEN POITRAS, BECAME A BIDDING WAR BETWEEN THE PLAYERS PARENTS AND A DEDICATED MUSKIES SUPPORTER, SELLING FOR $21,500:

POITRAS SAYS HIS PARENTS WERE BIDDING BY PHONE FROM CANADA, AND THOUGHT MORGAN WAS JOKING WHEN HE KEPT TELLING THEM THE BID WAS INCREASING:

THE JERSEY AUCTION ACCOUNTED FOR $87,000 OF THE TOTAL MONEY RAISED.

UNITYPOINT FOUNDATION PRESIDENT KARI WINKLEPLECK SAYS THE MONEY WILL HELP PROVIDE CANCER TREATMENT SERVICES FOR LOCAL PATIENTS:

ALL OF THOSE FUNDS ARE USED HERE IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.