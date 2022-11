D-O-T TRUCKS PREPARING FOR WINTER WEATHER

THERE’S NO SNOW, LET ALONE MUCH RAIN, IN OUR UPCOMING FORECAST — BUT SEVERAL BIG ORANGE IOWA D-O-T TRUCKS HAVE BEEN OUT ON THE HIGHWAY WITH THEIR SPRAYERS GOING.

D-O-T WINTER OPERATIONS DIRECTOR, CRAIG BARGFREDE SAYS THEY ARE SPRAYING PLAIN WATER, NOT SALT BRINE.

DOTTRUCK1 OC……..MATERIAL WE ARE USING” :10

HE SAYS ALL OF THE TRUCKS ARE OUTFITTED WITH A G-P-S SYSTEM THAT IS CONNECTED TO THE SPREADER CONTROLLERS.

DOTTRUCK2 OC………THE HIGHWAY” :23

BARGFREDE SAYS MOST OF THE TREATMENT THEY DO NOW IS A SALT BRINE.

THEY MAY SOMETIMES PUT DOWN SOME WET SALT, BUT ONLY FOR CERTAIN CONDITIONS. BARGFREDE SAYS THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A GUIDE FOR THE PLOW DRIVERS FOR SETTING THE MATERIAL THAT IS DEPLOYED.

DOTTRUCK3 OC……….GOING TO USE” :13

HE SAYS THEY STARTED OCTOBER 15TH TO GET EVERYTHING READY FOR WHEN THERE’S ACTUAL WINTER WEATHER.

RADIO IOWA