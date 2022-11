CRUZ CHARGED IN SECOND GUN CRIME

JOSEPH CRUZ IS ALSO CHARGED IN ANOTHER SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE IN AUGUST.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:15 A,M, ON AUGUST 21ST FOR A REPORTED SHOOTING.

OFFICERS FOUND VICTOR MALDONADO OF SIOUX CITY WITH A GUNSHOT INJURY TO HIS LOWER BACK.

MALDONADO WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WHERE SURGERY FOR A LIFE-THREATENING WOUND WAS PERFORMED.

AN INVESTIGATION DETERMINED THAT CRUZ AND HIS BROTHER BOTH POSSESSED HANDGUNS AND POINTED THEM AT THE VICTIM AND FIRED THEM.

CRUZ IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY IN THAT ALLEGED CRIME.