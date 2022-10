TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT

TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT.

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION.

A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG CHILDREN ON THEIR ROUTE. YOU SHOULD ONLY GO TO HOMES WITH A PORCH LIGHT ON AND NEVER ENTER A HOME OR CAR FOR A TREAT.

NEVER CROSS BETWEEN PARKED CARS OR OUT OF DRIVEWAYS AND REMEMBER MOTORISTS MAY HAVE TROUBLE SEEING TRICK-OR-TREATERS.

FOR MOTORISTS, SLOW DOWN AND SCAN THE ROAD IN AREAS WHERE THEY ARE LIKELY TO BE CHILDREN AND DON’T LOOK AT YOUR PHONE WHEN DRIVING.