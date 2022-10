SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING MURDER CHARGES FOLLOWING A SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF 2ND DEGREE MURDER, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1400 BLOCK OF 5TH STREET AROUND 2:15 A.M. SATURDAY FOR A REPORTED SHOOTING.

THEY FOUND TWO VICTIMS, ONE PERSON WAS DEAD AND THE SCENE, THE OTHER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

CRUZ WAS LATER ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.