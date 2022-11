SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER (Update)

THERE’S NEW INFORMATION ABOUT THE TWO PEOPLE FATALLY SHOT AND THE MAN ACCUSED OF THE CRIMES THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY SATURDAY ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 1421 W 5TH STREET AROUND 2:15 A.M.FOR A REPORT OF A SHOOTING.

OFFICERS FOUND TWO VICTIMS UNRESPONSIVE ON THE KITCHEN FLOOR WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

ONE VICTIM, 21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS AGUIRRE OF SIOUX CITY, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE OTHER, 19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WILLIAMS ALSO OF SIOUX CITY, WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED.

THE DEFENDANT, 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ OF SIOUX CITY, ARRIVED AT UNITY POINT HOSPITAL AROUND 02:40 A.M. WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO HIS LEG.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE CRUZ AND AGUIRRE WERE FRIENDS WHO WERE HAVING ISSUES OVER FIREARMS.

AGUIRRE COULD PURCHASE FIREARMS FOR CRUZ SINCE THE VICTIM WAS OF AGE AND CRUZ WANTED A GUN THAT AGUIRRE HAD ON HIS PERSON AND THE TWO BEGAN FIGHTING OVER THE WEAPON.

CRUZ ALLEGEDLY TOOK THE FIREARM AND FIRED SEVERAL ROUNDS, STRIKING AGUIRRE TWICE AND WILLIAMS, WHO IS CRUZ’S COUSIN, ONCE.

CRUZ IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF 2ND DEGREE MURDER, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON $300,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

updated 12:40 p.m. 10/31/22

