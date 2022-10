NEBRASKA NOW HAS A STATE REPTILE

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS PROCLAIMED THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE AS NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL STATE REPTILE.

NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION STAFF LED A LIVE TURTLE EXPLORATION ACTIVITY FOR STUDENTS FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION.

THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE LIVES IN GRASSLANDS THROUGHOUT THE MAJORITY OF THE STATE.

THE TURTLE IS ONE OF 48 SPECIES OF REPTILES, INCLUDING EIGHT OTHER TURTLE SPECIES, 10 LIZARD SPECIES, AND 29 SNAKES THAT INHABIT NEBRASKA.

THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE IS A LAND TURTLE MOST COMMONLY FOUND IN SHORT, MIXED, OR TALLGRASS PRAIRIES IN THE SANDHILLS AND COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA.

IT GETS ITS NAME FROM A SINGLE HINGE SHELL IN WHICH THE TURTLE CAN ALMOST COMPLETELY ENCLOSE ITS BODY TO ESCAPE PREDATORS.