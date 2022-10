MONDAY POWERBALL JACKPOT REACHES A BILLION DOLLARS

NOBODY WON THE POWERBALL JACKPOT SATURDAY NIGHT, SO TONIGHT’S (MONDAY’S) JACKPOT IS AN ESTMATED ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

SIX PLAYERS GOT THE FIRST FIVE NUMBERS CORRECT BUT MISSED THE POWERBALL TO WIN A MILLION DOLLARS.

80 PLAYERS GOT 4 NUMBERS AND THE POWERBALL TO WIN $50,000.

MARY NEUBAUER OF THE IOWA LOTTERY SAYS PLAY RESPONSIBLY AND HAVE FUN TRYING FOR THE RARE BILLION DOLLAR PRIZE.

MARYPB OC……WHILE YOU CAN. :04

OVER TWO MILLION PEOPLE GOT THE POWERBALL CORRECT BUT MISSED ON THE OTHER FIVE NUMBERS TO WIN FOUR BUCKS.