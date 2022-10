GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M.

THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON A DISPLAY CASE AND LEFT THE STORE WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF JEWELRY.

THE SUSPECTS GOT INTO A WHITE PICKUP TRUCK AND FLED THE AREA.

NO PERSONS WERE HURT DURING THE ROBBERY.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS TIPLINE AT 258-TIPS.