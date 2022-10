AN ESTIMATED 150-THOUSAND PEOPLE WILL BE OUT IN THE FIELDS SATURDAY FOR THE START OF IOWA’S PHEASANT HUNTING SEASON.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES IS REMINDING HUNTERS TO FOLLOW THE SAFETY RULES, HAVE PERMISSION TO BE ON SOMEONE’S LAND, AND WEAR PLENTY OF BLAZE ORANGE.

THE SEASON RUNS THRU JANUARY 10TH. HOURS ARE 8 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M. EVERY DAY.