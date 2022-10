GOVERNOR’S BUS TOUR ROLLS BACK INTO NW IOWA

IT’S DAY FOUR OF GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS CAMPAIGN BUS TOUR ACROSS IOWA.

REYNOLDS HAS BEEN JOINED AT DIFFERENT TIMES BY LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG, SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE, ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE BRENNA BIRD, AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG AND TREASURER CANDIDATE ROBY SMITH.

THURSDAY AT A RALLY HELD AT SIOUX CITY’S STONEY CREEK INN, THE GOVERNOR SAID SHE’S HEARING FROM IOWA VOTERS WHO ARE UPSET ABOUT THE DIRECTION THE COUNTRY HAS GONE OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS:

KIMBUS3 OC……EVERYTHING. :08

AG SECRETARY NAIG SAYS THAT ALSO INCLUDES HOME ENERGY:

KIMBUS4 OC…….BACK AT IT AGAIN. :18

TODAY THE GOVERNOR’S GROUP WILL BE IN ONAWA AT THE PUBLIC LIBRARY AT 9 A.M. AND IN ORANGE CITY AT THE WINDMILL PARK BANDSHELL AT 121 3RD ST. NORTHWEST AT 11:30 A.M.

THEY WILL THEN GO TO SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AT 1:45 P.M.