DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER

ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK.

THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.

A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY FROM WHERE THE CAR WENT UNDER, AN ADULT-MALE WAS LOCATED THAT HAD BEEN THE DRIVER AND ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE VEHICLE.

HE WAS PROVIDED MEDICAL ASSISTANCE AND TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR EVALUATION.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.