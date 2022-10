ANOTHER BIG POWERBALL JACKPOT SATURDAY

THE POWERBALL JACKPOT HAS INCREASED TO ITS SECOND HIGHEST LEVEL IN THE HISTORY OF THE GAME AT 825 MILLION DOLLARS FOR TONIGHT’S DRAWING.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS THIS LEVEL OF JACKPOT BRINGS IN A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO DON’T NORMALLY PLAY — BUT SHE SAYS IOWA DOESN’T SEE THE LONG WAITS FOR TICKETS THAT SOME STATES HAVE.

NEUBAUER SAYS THE JACKPOTS IN THE TWO LARGEST LOTTO GAMES END UP BEING LIKE A SNOWBALL THAT’S ROLLING DOWNHILL.

THE POWERBALL JACKPOT IS THE FIFTH LARGEST LOTTERY PRIZE EVER IN NORTH AMERICA, WITH THE CASH OPTION OF MORE THAN 410 MILLION DOLLARS IF YOU WIN.

THE SALES CUT-OFF TIME HERE IN IOWA IS 8:59 P-M TONIGHT.