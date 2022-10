WOODBURY COUNTY VOTING MACHINES TESTED & CERTIFIED

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE JOINED WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL AND STAFF FRIDAY MORNING AS THE COUNTY CONDUCTED PUBLIC TESTS ON ITS VOTING MACHINES AHEAD OF THE NOVEMBER 8TH GENERAL ELECTION.

GILL SAYS THE MACHINES ARE TESTED AND CERTIFIED BEFORE EACH ELECTION:

EVERY VOTING MACHINE UNDERGOES A LOGIC AND ACCURACY TEST IN WHICH THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND WATCH AS SAMPLE BALLOTS ARE PLACED IN THE MACHINE TO ENSURE THE TABULATORS ARE WORKING CORRECTLY AND RECORDING VOTES PROPERLY:

SECRETARY PATE SAYS THE POLL WORKERS WHO OVERSEE EACH PRECINCT AND THE MACHINES ARE CRITICAL TO THE PROCESS WORKING.

HE SAYS MANY PEOPLE DO NOT REALIZE THAT THE WORKERS ARE SPLIT BETWEEN THE MAJOR PARTIES:

FRIDAY’S TESTING WORKED PERFECTLY, AND PATE SAYS IOWA HAS FEW PROBLEMS EACH MAJOR ELECTION BECAUSE THEIR PROCESS WORKS:

THE VISIT BY SECRETARY PATE TO SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF MANY HE HAS MADE ACROSS THE STATE TO PROVIDE TRANSPARENCY IN IOWA’S ELECTION PROCESS.