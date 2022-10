SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BURGLARY OF CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH BURGLARIZING THE CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY CHURCH AT 1011 DOUGLAS STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED THERE AROUND 1 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF A MALE SUSPECT WHO HAD BROKEN OUT A WINDOW ON A DOOR TO GAIN ENTRY.

THE SUSPECT BROKE INTO A CASH BOX AND STOLE THE $7.50 IN CASH INSIDE AND FLED THE CHURCH.

OFFICERS WERE GIVEN A DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT AND ARRESTED HIM ONE BLOCK FROM THE CHURCH.

POLICE ARRESTED SANTOS VALESCO HARVEY AND CHARGED HIM WITH SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY.

THEY RECOVERED THE SEVEN AND A HALF DOLLARS AND RETURNED IT TO THE CHURCH.