SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY.

DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.

DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AGENTS, YANKTON POLICE AND COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A GAYVILLE RESIDENCE THAT RESULTED IN THE SEIZURE OF 22 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA, 751 GRAMS OF CONCENTRATED MARIJUANA WAX, 95 NERDS ROPE MARIJUANA EDIBLE PACKAGES, SUBOXONE, A RUGER SR-556 RIFLE, A GLOCK 48 9MM PISTOL AND $6,250 IN CASH.

THE ILLEGAL DRUGS DISCOVERED DURING THE OPERATION HAVE AN ESTIMATED STREET VALUE IN EXCESS OF $100,000.

PHOTO FROM SD DCI