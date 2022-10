SATURDAY IS NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

THE NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE ON HAND TO HELP AT FOUR SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS:

THE NATIONAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES TWICE A YEAR FOR IOWANS TO PROPERLY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS:

SINCE 2016, IOWANS HAVE DISPOSED OF MORE THAN 186,800 POUNDS OR 93 TONS OF PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AT TAKE BACK DAY EVENTS.

MORE THAN 250 IOWANS LOST THEIR LIVES TO OPIOID OVERDOSES LAST YEAR.

ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER SAYS TURNING IN UNUSED, UNNEEDED, OR EXPIRED MEDICATIONS CAN HELP PREVENT THE DANGEROUS MISUSE OF CONTROLLED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

THE DRUG TAKEBACK RUNS FROM 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M.

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT THEN, SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE A CONTAINER IN THEIR HEADQUARTERS LOBBY DOWNTOWN WHERE YOU MAY DROP OFF ANY PRESCRIPTION DRUGS WITH NO QUESTIONS ASKED.