BUEL SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS ROOMMATE IN AUGUST OF 2021.

54-YEAR-OLD ROBERT BUEL WAS SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND FIVE YEARS FOR GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF 41-YEAR-OLD JASON LAFFERTY.

THE ARMED WITH INTENT CHARGE WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENT WITH THE MURDER COUNT.

DETECTIVES SAY LAFFERTY AND BUEL WERE ARGUING AND WENT INTO THEIR GARAGE WHERE BUEL SHOT LAFFERTY WITH A HANDGUN.

A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY FOUND BUEL GUILTY ON AUGUST 19TH.