WARRIOR DEVELOPERS ANNOUNCE NEW DOWNTOWN PROJECT

THE COMPANY THAT RESTORED SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN WARRIOR HOTEL HAS BEEN HONORED FOR THAT PROJECT AND ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A NEW DOWNTOWN HOUSING PROJECT.

AMRIT GILL OF RESTORATION ST. LOUIS SAYS HIS COMPANY WILL EXPAND THE ONE STORY BUILDING AT 614 PIERCE STREET INTO A NEW MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING CALLED THE WARRIOR LOFTS:

THOSE 32 UNITS WILL CONSIST OF 24 STUDIO UNITS, FOUR 1-BEDROOM UNITS AND FOUR 2-BEDROOM UNITS.

MOST OF THEM WILL FEATURE BALCONIES ON THE 2ND AND 3RD FLOORS ALONG WITH A LEASING OFFICE ON THE GROUND FLOOR.

THE 2ND FLOOR WILL HAVE A SUNDECK AND COMMUNAL GRILL AND RESIDENTS WILL ALSO. HAVE ACCESS TO THE WARRIOR HOTEL AMENITIES SUCH AS THE POOL, BOWLING ALLEY AND RESTAURANTS.

GILL SAYS A GROUNDBREAKING WILL TAKE PLACE IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL AND HE HOPES TO HAVE THE PROJECT COMPLETED WITHIN A YEAR AFTER THAT.

GILL AND HIS WIFE AMY RECEIVED THE GROWING SIOUX CITY AWARD ACKNOWLEDGING THE COMPANY’S INVESTMENT IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY:

RESTORATION ST. LOUIS HAS INVESTED $77.5 MILLION IN DOWNTOWN TO REHABILITATE THE WARRIOR HOTEL AND DAVIDSON BUILDINGS.

A NEW TREE WILL ALSO BE PLANTED TO SIGNIFY THE COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE GROWTH OF SIOUX CITY.