REYNOLDS & STATE CANDIDATES RALLY GOP VOTERS AT SIOUX CITY STOP

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS LED THE SLATE OF REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR STATE OFFICE INTO SIOUX CITY THURSDAY NIGHT AS PART OF A BUS TOUR ACROSS IOWA.

REYNOLDS COMMENTED ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’S PENDING RALLY IN SIOUX CITY NEXT THURSDAY ON WHAT WAS HER 5TH STOP OF THE SECOND DAY OF THE BUS TOUR:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE AND THE OTHER CANDIDATES ARE TELLING VOTERS HOW IOWA IS DIFFERENT THAN MUCH OF THE COUNTRY AND THE POLITICS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION:

REYNOLDS WAS JOINED BY LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG, SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE, ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE BRENNA BIRD, AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG AND TREASURER CANDIDATE ROBY SMITH AT THE RALLY HELD AT THE STONEY CREEK INN.