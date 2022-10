ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE.

A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF AN ONCOMING SEMI TRUCK CAB AND TRAILER AND WENT INTO A DITCH.

MEYERS WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE BY THE AKRON AMBULANCE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.